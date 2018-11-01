Head-To-Head Comparison: Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (ASG) & NeXt Innovation (GSVC)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) and NeXt Innovation (NASDAQ:GSVC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. NeXt Innovation does not pay a dividend.

This table compares Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and NeXt Innovation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty All-Star Growth Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NeXt Innovation $850,000.00 170.44 $17.56 million ($0.95) -7.43

NeXt Innovation has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty All-Star Growth Fund.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and NeXt Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty All-Star Growth Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A NeXt Innovation 0 0 2 0 3.00

NeXt Innovation has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 59.35%. Given NeXt Innovation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeXt Innovation is more favorable than Liberty All-Star Growth Fund.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of NeXt Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NeXt Innovation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeXt Innovation has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and NeXt Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty All-Star Growth Fund N/A N/A N/A NeXt Innovation N/A -7.43% -3.93%

Summary

NeXt Innovation beats Liberty All-Star Growth Fund on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

There is no company description available for Liberty All-Star Growth.

About NeXt Innovation

GSV Capital Corp is a non-diversified closed-ended fund company. The fund invests in public and private companies located in the US and Non-US. It targets companies operating in the fields of social media, mobile computing and apps, cloud computing, software services, green technology, and education technology. It makes minority investments and provides financing for later-stage capital requirements.

