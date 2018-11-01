Head to Head Comparison: Blue Valley Ban (BVBC) vs. Carolina Trust Bancshares (CART)

Blue Valley Ban (OTCMKTS:BVBC) and Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Blue Valley Ban alerts:

Blue Valley Ban has a beta of -0.56, indicating that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carolina Trust Bancshares has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Blue Valley Ban and Carolina Trust Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Valley Ban 0 0 0 0 N/A Carolina Trust Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Blue Valley Ban and Carolina Trust Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Valley Ban 8.69% N/A N/A Carolina Trust Bancshares 8.36% 8.47% 0.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.9% of Carolina Trust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 39.8% of Blue Valley Ban shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Carolina Trust Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Valley Ban and Carolina Trust Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Valley Ban $30.70 million 2.36 $1.10 million N/A N/A Carolina Trust Bancshares $18.83 million 3.05 $400,000.00 N/A N/A

Blue Valley Ban has higher revenue and earnings than Carolina Trust Bancshares.

Summary

Carolina Trust Bancshares beats Blue Valley Ban on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Valley Ban Company Profile

Blue Valley Ban Corp. operates as the holding company for Bank of Blue Valley that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in Johnson County, Kansas. It accepts various deposit products, including time and demand deposits, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, NOW accounts, and money market deposits; and provides personal loans, small business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, working capital financing, and commercial real estate loans. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning, private banking, trust, and investment services; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. It serves customers through five locations, including Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Leawood, and Lenexa. Blue Valley Ban Corp. was founded in 1989 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Carolina Trust Bancshares Company Profile

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers non-interest bearing checking accounts, interest bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, residential mortgage, home equity lines, commercial real estate, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services. The company serves its customers through a network of automated teller machines and nine full-service offices located in Lincolnton, Denver, Forest City, Gastonia, Hickory, Lake Lure, Mooresville, and Vale, North Carolina, as well as operates a loan production office in Salisbury, North Carolina. Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lincolnton, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Valley Ban Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Valley Ban and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.