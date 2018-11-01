Head-To-Head Analysis: Two Rivers Water and Farming (TURV) & Origin Agritech (SEED)

Two Rivers Water and Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) and Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Two Rivers Water and Farming alerts:

Two Rivers Water and Farming has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Agritech has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

11.2% of Origin Agritech shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Two Rivers Water and Farming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Two Rivers Water and Farming and Origin Agritech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Rivers Water and Farming N/A -11.87% -4.20% Origin Agritech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Two Rivers Water and Farming and Origin Agritech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Rivers Water and Farming 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Agritech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Two Rivers Water and Farming and Origin Agritech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Rivers Water and Farming $690,000.00 10.92 -$12.06 million N/A N/A Origin Agritech $50.20 million 0.34 -$11.40 million N/A N/A

Origin Agritech has higher revenue and earnings than Two Rivers Water and Farming.

Summary

Origin Agritech beats Two Rivers Water and Farming on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Two Rivers Water and Farming Company Profile

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company managed a total of 6,682 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses to cannabis growers. The company was formerly known as Two Rivers Water Company and changed its name to Two Rivers Water & Farming Company in December 2012. Two Rivers Water & Farming Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Aurora, Colorado.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services. It primarily offers crop seeds, including corn, rice, and canola seeds. Origin Agritech Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Two Rivers Water and Farming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Rivers Water and Farming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.