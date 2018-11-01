Head-To-Head Analysis: PPDAI Group (PPDF) versus Lendingtree (TREE)

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) and Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of PPDAI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Lendingtree shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Lendingtree shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PPDAI Group and Lendingtree, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPDAI Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Lendingtree 1 5 9 0 2.53

PPDAI Group currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.16%. Lendingtree has a consensus target price of $335.27, suggesting a potential upside of 66.23%. Given PPDAI Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PPDAI Group is more favorable than Lendingtree.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PPDAI Group and Lendingtree’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPDAI Group $596.44 million 2.88 $166.44 million N/A N/A Lendingtree $617.74 million 4.19 $15.57 million $3.02 66.78

PPDAI Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lendingtree.

Profitability

This table compares PPDAI Group and Lendingtree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPDAI Group 25.95% 36.22% 12.34% Lendingtree 10.82% 12.09% 5.53%

Summary

Lendingtree beats PPDAI Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PPDAI Group Company Profile

PPDAI Group Inc., an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard and other loan products; and investment services to investors. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 65 million cumulative registered users. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc., through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans. In addition, it offers information, tools, and access to other products, including deposit accounts; credit repair, through which consumers obtain assistance improving their credit profiles; debt relief services, through which consumers obtain assistance negotiating existing loans; and home improvement services, through which consumers have the opportunity to research and find home improvement professional services. Further, the company provides personal credit data, through which consumers gain insights into how prospective lenders and other third parties view their credit profiles; real estate brokerage services, through which consumers are matched with local realtors who assist them in their home purchase or sale efforts; and various consumer insurance products, including home and automobile, through which consumers are matched with insurance lead aggregators to obtain insurance offers. Additionally, it operates CompareCards, an online source for side-by-side credit card comparison shopping; SimpleTuition, an online marketing platform for student loans; MagnifyMoney, a consumer-facing media property that offers editorial content, expert commentary, tools, and resources; and SnapCap, an online platform, which connects business owners with lenders. The company was formerly known as Tree.com, Inc. and changed its name to LendingTree, Inc. in January 2015. LendingTree, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

