HCP (HCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

HCP (NYSE:HCP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HCP had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. HCP updated its FY18 guidance to $1.79-1.83 EPS.

HCP traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.13. 5,208,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,503. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. HCP has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $28.18.

Get HCP alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is 75.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of HCP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of HCP in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HCP from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HCP from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.