HCA Healthcare (HCA) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $156.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HCA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.26.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.77. 1,097,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,284. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $74.26 and a 1 year high of $141.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.71% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Victor L. Campbell sold 22,782 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $2,896,047.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,760,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 34,125 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $4,433,861.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,749,251.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,450 shares of company stock worth $8,179,583. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 541.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.