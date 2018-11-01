HC Wainwright Reiterates Hold Rating for United Therapeutics (UTHR)

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.31% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Our price target of $95/share is based on an equally weighted composite of (a) $98/share, as a 35x multiple of taxed and diluted FY22 GAAP EPS of $5.78 discounted back to and (b) an NPV of $92/share, discount rate 12.5%, growth rate -2%.””

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.29.

UTHR stock opened at $110.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $152.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.22 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 34.42%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total value of $419,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $95,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,860 shares of company stock worth $611,161 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

