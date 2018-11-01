Haymaker Acquisition (HYACU) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.50

Shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HYACU) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 9100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. Pacific Grove Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HYACU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Haymaker Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company also seeks to acquire and operate business in the consumer and consumer-related products and services industries.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.