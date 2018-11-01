Hat.Exchange Achieves Market Cap of $659,113.00 (HAT)

Hat.Exchange (CURRENCY:HAT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Hat.Exchange has traded down 40.3% against the US dollar. One Hat.Exchange token can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00005500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hat.Exchange has a market cap of $659,113.00 and $0.00 worth of Hat.Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00151045 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00246495 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.42 or 0.09903036 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hat.Exchange Profile

Hat.Exchange was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Hat.Exchange’s total supply is 7,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,446,550 tokens. The official website for Hat.Exchange is hat.exchange . Hat.Exchange’s official Twitter account is @hawalatoday

Hat.Exchange Token Trading

Hat.Exchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hat.Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hat.Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hat.Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

