Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 217.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after buying an additional 656,278 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 109.6% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,948,000 after buying an additional 643,290 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 846.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 633,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,930,000 after buying an additional 566,711 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 23.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,232,000 after buying an additional 394,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 13.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,090,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,975,000 after buying an additional 368,581 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 42,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $2,668,697.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $60,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,594,537 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLIR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.85. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.68.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $434.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.