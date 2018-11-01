Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $377,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 755.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 17.4% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 700,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $100,198,000 after purchasing an additional 103,757 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,654,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 32.3% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 704,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $100,807,000 after purchasing an additional 172,258 shares during the period.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DexCom to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $125.00 price objective on DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

DexCom stock opened at $132.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.89. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $148.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.91 and a beta of 0.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. DexCom had a negative return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,492,359.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob Steven Leach sold 47,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.95, for a total value of $6,852,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,731,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,692 shares of company stock worth $24,908,639 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.