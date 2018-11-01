Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Position in Hess Corp. (HES)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the third quarter worth $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hess by 509.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hess in the third quarter worth $204,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HES shares. Barclays downgraded Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Hess in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.41. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $74.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 59.77%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

