Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,259 Praxair, Inc. (PX)

Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PX. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Praxair by 13.7% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 27,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Praxair by 47.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 48,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Praxair during the third quarter worth $225,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware lifted its stake in Praxair by 11.8% during the third quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 9,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Praxair by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PX opened at $164.50 on Thursday. Praxair, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.00 and a 52-week high of $169.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Praxair in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Praxair in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Praxair from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

Praxair Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

