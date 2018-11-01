Harfst & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Harfst & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,414 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 0.8% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,483,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,310,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $222,934,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,020,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,223,000 after acquiring an additional 412,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 98.4% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,530,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,540,000 after purchasing an additional 758,992 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $48.03 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $50.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

