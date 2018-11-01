Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,442,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.66, for a total value of $81,549.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,704.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,503 shares of company stock worth $38,771,530. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $582.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $521.18 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.75 and a fifty-two week high of $581.12. The company has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 72.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

