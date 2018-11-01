Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 855,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,558,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 78,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $876,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

EWJ opened at $54.84 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $64.71.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.