Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 9,726.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 169,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 167,586 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

THG opened at $111.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.92. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $131.44.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. ValuEngine raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Sandler O’Neill raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $140.00 target price on Hanover Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.