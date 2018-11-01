Habit Restaurants (HABT) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) shares dropped 9.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.46 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 1,799,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 401% from the average daily volume of 359,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

HABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Habit Restaurants from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Habit Restaurants alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $362.85 million, a P/E ratio of 79.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Habit Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $104.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Habit Restaurants Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HABT. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Habit Restaurants by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Habit Restaurants by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Habit Restaurants by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 30,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Habit Restaurants by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Habit Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT)

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.