H & R Block Inc (HRB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

H & R Block has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. H & R Block has a payout ratio of 51.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect H & R Block to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.46. 2,108,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,087,958. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. H & R Block has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $29.81.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.57 million. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 461.55% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that H & R Block will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. ValuEngine raised H & R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on H & R Block from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,657.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

