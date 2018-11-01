H Patrick Hackett, Jr. Sells 15,000 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Stock

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,166.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.06. 556,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,566. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $100.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.74 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 52.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 69.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 378.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 697,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after acquiring an additional 551,590 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 20,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 48.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,085,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,517,000 after acquiring an additional 678,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on First Industrial Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

