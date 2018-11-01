GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 140.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,493,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $109.65 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.81 and a fifty-two week high of $121.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6828 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

