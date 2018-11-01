Guggenheim Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Belden (BDC)

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BDC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $88.00 price target on shares of Belden and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shares of BDC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.32. The stock had a trading volume of 536,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,341. Belden has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $87.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Belden had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Belden will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 17th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Belden by 5.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Belden by 265.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 9.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Belden by 9.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Belden by 38.4% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

