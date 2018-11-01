Guggenheim Downgrades Baker Hughes A GE (BHGE) to Neutral

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “hold” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

BHGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Baker Hughes A GE stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 367,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,487. Baker Hughes A GE has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Baker Hughes A GE’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes A GE will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kurt Camilleri sold 2,513 shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,442.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthias L. Heilmann sold 12,000 shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

