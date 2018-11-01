Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

TV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Scotiabank set a $15.00 target price on Grupo Televisa SAB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Grupo Televisa SAB from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE:TV traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.35. 194,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 75.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the third quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

