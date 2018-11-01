Griffon Co. (GFF) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Griffon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Griffon stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,318. Griffon has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $574.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Griffon had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $516.55 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Henry A. Alpert acquired 5,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,164.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, engages in home and building, telephonics, and plastic products businesses worldwide. Its Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and home center retail chains.

