Greenleaf Trust Has $741,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Align Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 58,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,144,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $892,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $890,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $3,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Raphael Pascaud sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.00, for a total transaction of $3,790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,648 shares of company stock worth $20,577,327. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $221.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.52. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.12 and a 52 week high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.14 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Saturday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.08.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.