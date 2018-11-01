Greenleaf Trust Has $2.48 Million Position in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $228,775.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,369.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $38,887.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,387.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. MED started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

