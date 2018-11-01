Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Sandler O’Neill set a $32.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

GHL stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $509.98 million, a P/E ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Kevin M. Costantino sold 8,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $263,562.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings.

