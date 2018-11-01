Green Organic Dutchman (TGOD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.94

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (TSE:TGOD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.94 and last traded at C$3.22, with a volume of 1515554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.12.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Green Organic Dutchman in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

About Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

