Green Bancorp Inc (GNBC) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Green Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GNBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th.
NASDAQ:GNBC opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $680.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Green Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $25.15.
Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Green Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $44.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Bancorp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
About Green Bancorp
Green Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, letters of credit, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses.
