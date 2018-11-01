Green Bancorp Inc (GNBC) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Green Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GNBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:GNBC opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $680.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Green Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $25.15.

Get Green Bancorp alerts:

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Green Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $44.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Bancorp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GNBC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Green Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Green Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Green Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Hovde Group cut Green Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Green Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Green Bancorp

Green Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, letters of credit, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Green Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.