Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 48,558 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (COHR)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 48,558 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 326.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Coherent by 814.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.86, for a total value of $2,364,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,929.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $124.57 on Thursday. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $329.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.03). Coherent had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 price target on shares of Coherent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coherent from $218.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Coherent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.57.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

