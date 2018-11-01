Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Buys 1,660 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $154.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Sandler O’Neill set a $150.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.25.

AMP opened at $127.79 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.79 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.37. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.34%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

