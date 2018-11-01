Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (GLDD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLDD shares. BidaskClub lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Noble Financial set a $8.00 target price on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.49 million, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.64. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lasse Petterson bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,727.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 337,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 34,120 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after buying an additional 205,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dredging, and Environmental & Infrastructure. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

