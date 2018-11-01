Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Stake Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,945,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,155 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.92% of Graphic Packaging worth $83,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,173,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,783,000 after buying an additional 1,739,382 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,941,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,313,000 after buying an additional 688,121 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,492,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,793,000 after buying an additional 2,184,061 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,911,000 after buying an additional 2,861,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,422,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,873,000 after buying an additional 2,080,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on Graphic Packaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $16.80 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.94.

In related news, Director Larry M. Venturelli acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,245.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GPK opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.67. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

