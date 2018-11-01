Granite Oil (GXO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.35

Granite Oil Corp (TSE:GXO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GXO. Raymond James decreased their target price on Granite Oil from C$7.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. TD Securities cut Granite Oil from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Granite Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

Granite Oil (TSE:GXO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Granite Oil had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of C$14.09 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.00%.

Granite Oil Corp. engages in the exploration for, exploitation, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company holds 100% working interest in the Alberta Bakken properties covering 103,487 undeveloped acres and 72,734 net developed acres with 65.0 net oil wells and 89.0 net gas wells located in southern Alberta.

