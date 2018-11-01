Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.25.

GVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Granite Construction from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price target on Granite Construction and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $55.00 price target on Granite Construction and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Claes Bjork purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.25 per share, for a total transaction of $287,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,220,000 after buying an additional 747,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,526,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,637,000 after buying an additional 236,137 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,279,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,239,000 after buying an additional 82,032 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,139,000 after buying an additional 133,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 938,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,264,000 after buying an additional 182,437 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GVA opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $68.58.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

