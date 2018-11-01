Graham (GHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Graham (NYSE:GHC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.65 by $4.54, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $674.77 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 6.48%.

Shares of GHC stock traded up $20.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $601.60. 16,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,723. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $536.90 and a fifty-two week high of $625.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

In related news, Director Donald Graham bought 1,800 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $550.21 per share, for a total transaction of $990,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.95, for a total transaction of $637,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,237.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels.

