Graham (GHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Graham (NYSE:GHC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.65 by $4.54, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $674.77 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 6.48%.
Shares of GHC stock traded up $20.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $601.60. 16,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,723. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $536.90 and a fifty-two week high of $625.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.
Graham Company Profile
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels.
