Goodomy (GOOD) Achieves Market Cap of $744,997.00

Goodomy (CURRENCY:GOOD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last seven days, Goodomy has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Goodomy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goodomy has a total market capitalization of $744,997.00 and $0.00 worth of Goodomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006752 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00342263 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00021577 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001311 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00001276 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Goodomy

Goodomy is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2014. Goodomy’s total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 620,508,777 tokens. Goodomy’s official website is goodomy.com . Goodomy’s official Twitter account is @GoodKarmaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Goodomy

Goodomy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goodomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goodomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goodomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

