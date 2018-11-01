Goldquest Mining (GQC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Shares of Goldquest Mining Corp (CVE:GQC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 209200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

About Goldquest Mining (CVE:GQC)

Goldquest Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the Dominican Republic. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Romero project comprising two mineral deposits covering an area of 3,997 hectares located to the south of the Central Cordillera of Hispaniola; and Tireo property, including 15 concessions totaling 20,838 hectares located in the province of San Juan de la Maguana, the Dominican Republic.

