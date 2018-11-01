Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Wirecard (WDI) a €250.00 Price Target

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been assigned a €250.00 ($290.70) price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WDI. Oddo Bhf set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Warburg Research set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €193.00 ($224.42) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wirecard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €187.30 ($217.79).

Get Wirecard alerts:

Shares of WDI stock opened at €166.50 ($193.60) on Tuesday. Wirecard has a 1 year low of €47.90 ($55.70) and a 1 year high of €111.00 ($129.07).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.