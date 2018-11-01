Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) a GBX 3,130 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 3,130 ($40.90) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.38% from the company’s current price.

RDSB has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($45.08) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. HSBC set a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,944.41 ($38.47).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 2,496.50 ($32.62) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 2,037 ($26.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,617 ($34.20).

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

