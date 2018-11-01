Gold Resource (GORO) Trading Down 17.5%

Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) traded down 17.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.33. 1,470,785 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 283% from the average session volume of 383,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gold Resource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 14.72%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.0017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

In other Gold Resource news, COO Richard M. Irvine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gold Resource by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after acquiring an additional 436,705 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,598,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 279,465 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,381,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 261,200 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 176,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 660,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 57,494 shares in the last quarter.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the El Aguila project comprising 19 mining concessions aggregating approximately 30,215 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca.

