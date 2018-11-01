Glynn Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)

Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 34,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Tenable during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth about $1,102,826,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth about $11,202,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth about $27,747,000.
NASDAQ TENB opened at $28.27 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $39.38.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.
About Tenable
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.
