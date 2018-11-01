Glynn Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)

Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 34,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Tenable during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth about $1,102,826,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth about $11,202,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth about $27,747,000.

Get Tenable alerts:

NASDAQ TENB opened at $28.27 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $39.38.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.