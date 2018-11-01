Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) Stake Increased by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Global X MSCI Norway ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 101.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 598,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 300,583 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 166,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:NORW opened at $13.81 on Thursday. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $15.47.

