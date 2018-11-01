Global X Management Co LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,441 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Global X Management Co LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 91,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,452 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $114.83 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $97.38 and a 12-month high of $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.90.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 961 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $112,494.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,773.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 130,074 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $14,957,209.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,089.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,858 shares of company stock worth $68,953,653 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.