Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) CEO Purchases $25,340.00 in Stock

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) CEO John D. Long acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $25,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GLBZ opened at $12.32 on Thursday. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of -0.01.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 7.07%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

