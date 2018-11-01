Gladstone Land (LAND) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

LAND stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.04 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.17. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. This is an increase from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gladstone Land stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,119 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.50% of Gladstone Land worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.