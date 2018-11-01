Gladius Token (GLA) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week

Gladius Token (CURRENCY:GLA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Gladius Token token can now be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00001046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. In the last week, Gladius Token has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gladius Token has a total market capitalization of $957,158.00 and approximately $360.00 worth of Gladius Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00151189 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00249104 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $630.64 or 0.09969854 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012751 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Gladius Token

Gladius Token launched on October 29th, 2017. Gladius Token’s total supply is 18,039,399 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,461,346 tokens. The official website for Gladius Token is gladius.io . The official message board for Gladius Token is medium.com/@gladiusio . Gladius Token’s official Twitter account is @gladiusio

Buying and Selling Gladius Token

Gladius Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gladius Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gladius Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gladius Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

