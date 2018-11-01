Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $10,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,235,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 6,776.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 203,298 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,174,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,462,000 after purchasing an additional 579,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,103,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Zendesk Inc has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $72.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.66% and a negative net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $154.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, Chairman Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $3,104,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,575,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,793,861.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,809 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $115,233.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,007.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,704 shares of company stock worth $7,476,072. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Zendesk from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on Zendesk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zendesk from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.59.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

