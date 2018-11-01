Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $17.07 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,519,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 366,033 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 3.63% of Enphase Energy worth $17,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 656.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,543,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809,849 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,026,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 812,493 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 484.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 918,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 760,975 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 487.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 263,116 shares during the last quarter. 39.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz acquired 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,996.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,903.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.30. Enphase Energy Inc has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $7.60.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.76 million. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.21.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.